X: I'm not buying it. Y: Why? The explanation is parsimonious enough. X: That is the prohibitive cost.
Now tell me—what are you keeping us in the dark about?
Counter-intuition is another way of saying counter-ideological.
Everything happens. Everything happens for a reason. Everything happens without reasons. Nothing happens without reasons. Nothing happens for a reason. Nothing happens.
It is no comfort to hear this writer is not half as pretentious as she comes off on the page. She is a writer, after all.
The path you walk tells me exactly what you “believe.”
