Economics of assent.

November 3, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

X: I’m not buying it. Y: Why? The explanation is parsimonious enough. X: That is the prohibitive cost. Advertisements

Your understanding is illuminating!

November 2, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

Now tell me—what are you keeping us in the dark about?

Out in the field.

November 1, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

The humanities are like martial arts, the sciences are like team sports.

Whence intuition?

October 31, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

Counter-intuition is another way of saying counter-ideological.

A chain of reasoning.

October 30, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

Everything happens. Everything happens for a reason. Everything happens without reasons. Nothing happens without reasons. Nothing happens for a reason. Nothing happens.

A writer is in their words.

October 30, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

It is no comfort to hear this writer is not half as pretentious as she comes off on the page. She is a writer, after all.

Walking is talking.

October 28, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

The path you walk tells me exactly what you “believe.”

Older posts