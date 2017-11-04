Daily exercise.

Thousands of hours training the body and thousands of hours training the mind—which is the more futile exercise?
This brings to mind rule #4 from Neil Postman’s Advice How to Live the Rest of Your Life (a lecture with a few grains of truth to be taken with a couple of pinches of salt):
“4. Do not become a jogger. If you are one, stop immediately.
You cannot run your way to happiness. It is impossible to keep both your mind and your body in good repair. You must choose one or the other. The Greeks were wrong: Plato, the wrestler, was also the first fascist philosopher. Forget trying to beat gravity. Develop your mind, and let your body go.”
If true, then whichever you choose, mind, body, both or none, involves some sacrifice.
Neither? Without the mind, the body cannot function. Without the body, the mind is senseless. Maybe the thousands of hours of training either body or mind is just living and learning through lifes experiences? One last thought, maybe they’re both futile because we’re all going to leave this Earth, we may know that our bodies are of no use to us anymore, but knowing if our minds will still be alert afterwards in some manner is yet to be discovered. Maybe I’m reading too deep into this but that’s what came from it on my end. Good question though.
To some point none is futile. But when we realize that finally we will have none of the two remaining with us, both are futile.
I guess it depends on what we are doing whether it be done by the mind or body.
I think we need both the mind and body to function properly for enjoying life. Proof, I had some pain in my knee, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t focus on anything but the pain. I took some medication to ease the pain, when the pain ease, I did some exercise so I could walk properly again. So from my experience mind and body need some form of exercise, to keep the self in-tune. Kb
If it helps a person to be better human being then all is good
Both are necessary, but maybe not simultaneously.
Both are neeisory for the harmonous development of a person.
Wow, that’s a toughy. Futility is uselessness. It is never useless to exercise the brain or mind. I believe, however, that you can over do both, to the point that it is not obvious to yourself, nor others that you are in shape. Overloading counteracts the benefits of any exercise and can cause more damage than good. Although this is more likely to happen with physical exercise, or can happen with mental.
Wisdom is the application of knowledge. So often, people bombard themselves with information and full to fully understand its purpose and fail to apply it to the purpose for which it was intended. In such instances, knowledge is vanity. The same can be said of physical exercise. Exercise is for the strength of the heart and the body. Of exercise is not used for its intended purpose, it can cause harm and defeat the purpose of intent.
Tawanda
I find the discussion of this post is a lot more interesting than the post itself (which I considered to be a provocation or a rhetorical question).
