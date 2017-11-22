An intellectual deserves real flaws.

November 22, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · 2 Comments

Let them be worthy of the errors committed by uncommon minds; let them be indifferent to the petty failings of the everymind.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , ,

2 comments

  1. pensionerregained · · Reply

    Speaking as an idiot, I think I would feel a bit aggrieved if my tribe were to be afforded inferior rights to those heaped on those more talented. Does the unquestionably talented Harvey Weinstein deserve special rights?

    1. Fred Lee · · Reply

      Agree, talented people deserve no special moral or legal rights. The point is rather don’t go for lowest common denominator idiocy; our idiocies deserve better.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: