An intellectual deserves real flaws.

Let them be worthy of the errors committed by uncommon minds; let them be indifferent to the petty failings of the everymind.
Speaking as an idiot, I think I would feel a bit aggrieved if my tribe were to be afforded inferior rights to those heaped on those more talented. Does the unquestionably talented Harvey Weinstein deserve special rights?
Agree, talented people deserve no special moral or legal rights. The point is rather don’t go for lowest common denominator idiocy; our idiocies deserve better.