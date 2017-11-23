Relationships only live once.

November 23, 2017

Resurrection and renewal is the fantasy.

    Agreed, but I’d see this as a preference or an attitude rather than as a fundamental truth.

    It becomes a fantasy only when one gives up easily……relationships are to be constantly worked upon. My two bits…

