Relationships only live once.

Resurrection and renewal is the fantasy.
On Thu, Nov 23, 2017 at 9:29 AM, Art of Aphorism wrote:
> Fred Lee posted: “Resurrection and renewal is the fantasy.” >
Agreed, but I’d see this as a preference or an attitude rather than as a fundamental truth.
It becomes a fantasy only when one gives up easily……relationships are to be constantly worked upon. My two bits…
