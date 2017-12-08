You are constantly posting selfies.

What you display is not your self, but rather your correct belief that your self needs to be seen to be believed.
Seen with a tongue slightly sticking out. Or duck lips? I don’t understand these things. I DON’T UNDERSTAND *Rocks back and forth*
