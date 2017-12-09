I hate this guy, but I shake his hand.

December 9, 2017 · by · in Uncategorized · 2 Comments

You might call this hypocrisy. But I say our rituals make us better than we are.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , ,

2 comments

  1. lkmcl · · Reply

    I do not fully understand the point you are trying to make. Are you simply saying that we force ourselves to do some things because there are other motives for appearing courteous, which acting upon, makes us ‘worse’ people than we are? Is this not obvious?

    1. Fred Lee · · Reply

      The point is about the significance of “ritual” (禮) in the Confucian sense. It is similar to what the interviewee says in this podcast: http://philosophybites.com/2017/06/michael-puett-on-ritual-in-chinese-philosophy.html

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: