I hate this guy, but I shake his hand.

You might call this hypocrisy. But I say our rituals make us better than we are.
I do not fully understand the point you are trying to make. Are you simply saying that we force ourselves to do some things because there are other motives for appearing courteous, which acting upon, makes us ‘worse’ people than we are? Is this not obvious?
The point is about the significance of “ritual” (禮) in the Confucian sense. It is similar to what the interviewee says in this podcast: http://philosophybites.com/2017/06/michael-puett-on-ritual-in-chinese-philosophy.html
