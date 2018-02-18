Sure, it’s all a game.

February 18, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 1 Comment

How joyless, though, when all games are strategic.

Advertisements
Tags: , , ,

One comment

  1. Hans De Keulenaer · · Reply

    New game: name 3 things that are not a game from the top of your mind 😀:
    * childbirth
    * car accidents
    * reading

    These were rhe first that came to mind, followed by war, death, … getting into a darker side.

    Thanks for sharing this wonderful paradoxical aphorism. Play fairly!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: