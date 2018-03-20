The art of self-promotion.

March 20, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

Could this artist find nobody else to say good things about him? No. He just couldn’t find anyone else who thinks as highly of himself as he does.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: