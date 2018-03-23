Has AntiFa succeeded in checking Fascism?

March 23, 2018

Perhaps. It is just as plausible to say that Fascism is a perpetual state of failure.

  1. And Or Theory · · Reply

    trying to solve fascism with identitarian and isolative elitism in marginalization as policy is defeating.

