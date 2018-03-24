AntiFa is worse than Fascism?

March 24, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 1 Comment

Sorry, it’s not even close. I think you need to recount those death tolls.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , ,

One comment

  1. And Or Theory · · Reply

    it’s not only the death tolls that make fascism that much worse than Anti-Fascism!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: