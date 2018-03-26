Global 1%.

March 26, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 2 Comments

This first world leftist feels an inordinate amount of anger and resentment at the slightly more privileged.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , ,

2 comments

  1. And Or Theory · · Reply

    (satire) workers aren’t allowed to feel upset about their position in life…especially not when it involves any elites. they say that we are expected to hate each other instead.

  2. MacThule · · Reply

    The privileged one who feels resentment towards the slightly more privileged excuses the venality by calling it leftism, justifies action by finding someone less privileged to dedicate it to, and calls the whole process “justice.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: