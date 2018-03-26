Global 1%.

This first world leftist feels an inordinate amount of anger and resentment at the slightly more privileged.
(satire) workers aren’t allowed to feel upset about their position in life…especially not when it involves any elites. they say that we are expected to hate each other instead.
The privileged one who feels resentment towards the slightly more privileged excuses the venality by calling it leftism, justifies action by finding someone less privileged to dedicate it to, and calls the whole process “justice.”
