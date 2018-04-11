Fathers and sons.

April 11, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 3 Comments

I learned from my father how to not talk to people; how not to talk to people I picked up on my own.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , ,

3 comments

  1. MacThule · · Reply

    Does anyone know how TO talk to people?

    1. Fred Lee · · Reply

      Not anyone in my family!

      1. MacThule · ·

        Same, though at the odd family gathering a few glasses of wine occasionally realize a close approximation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: