An other in Taiwan.

April 24, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

I wonder how I would have been had I been raised where my parents were raised. Yet I would not be “me” without this American-ish life.

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: