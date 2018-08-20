Life expectancy is ethically neutral.

August 20, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 1 Comment

You have already outlived others who deserve to live more than you and you will not live so long as others who deserve to live less.

One comment

  1. anjalisk96 · · Reply

    Very true. Well written.

