Roderick, “The Self under Siege.”

You show that a close reading is not always a better reading.
Rick Roderick was a masterful educator. His lecture courses for the “Teaching Company,” and especially “The Self under Seige,” left a deep impact upon my own lecturing style.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Rick Roderick was a masterful educator. His lecture courses for the “Teaching Company,” and especially “The Self under Seige,” left a deep impact upon my own lecturing style.