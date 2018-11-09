Liking loneliness.

November 9, 2018 · by · in Uncategorized · 2 Comments

Disliking this liking.

Advertisements
Tags: , , ,

2 comments

  1. Anne · · Reply

    Me too 🙂

  2. Em · · Reply

    to “like” this feels wrong now. 😉

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: