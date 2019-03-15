Dominant and subaltern.

March 15, 2019 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

I understand what you’re doing to me much better than you understand what I’m doing with you.

Advertisements
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: