“Discipline” does not lead to “success.”

March 17, 2019 · by · in Uncategorized · 1 Comment

The only reason to discipline oneself is the enjoyment of self-mastery.

Advertisements
Tags: , , ,

One comment

  1. And Or Theory · · Reply

    Your ethics can only work for you

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: