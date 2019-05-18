Blaming.

May 18, 2019 · by · in Uncategorized · 3 Comments

Bootlickers are asking for a boot in their face.

Advertisements
Tags: ,

3 comments

  1. And Or Theory · · Reply

    Get by without any?

    1. Fred Lee · · Reply

      Getting by

      1. And Or Theory · ·

        🙂

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: