Masculinity and hierarchy.

June 19, 2019

I have yet to meet a man who is willing to treat me as an equal.

  crazywriterof6

    Seems like a pissing contest most of the time. Even to find some kind of even ground can be challenging with friends of many many years (If those relationships even exist anymore.) Men are odd creatures…

    Fred Lee

      Agree big time with your first sentence.

