We’re swimming in the same fishbowl.

June 20, 2019 · by · in Uncategorized · Leave a comment

Unlike most of us, you can see the water. Why can’t you taste all the shit in it?

Advertisements
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: