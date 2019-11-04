I don’t say “I’m home.”

November 4, 2019 · by · in Uncategorized · 1 Comment

What I say—and what I mean—is “I’m back.” 

Advertisements
Tags: , , ,

One comment

  1. Sourav Roy · · Reply

    Hi Fred, Sent you an email. Eagerly awaiting your response.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: