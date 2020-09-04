Riley, “Sorry to Bother You.”

Why animalize humans rather than automate labor? The pleasure of domination and violence depends on a relation between living beings.

  1. Sourav Roy · · Reply

    Besides the specific narrative choice (of showing human animals rather than AI labour) of this specific film, I don’t think it’s an either-or scenario…for example a ‘digital subaltern’ (could be a leisure-class senior citizen or a working-class youth or someone else) in the rapidly automatizing world is also a potential automated labourer (of producing data, among other things), if (s)he can’t shape up and fit in, not only (s)he is shipped out / exiled / invisibilised beyond the big data panopticon, (s)he also becomes an animalized human…one step behind in the ‘evolution’ and a ‘risky’, opaque blur…

